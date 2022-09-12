Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $44.09 Million

Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Bezoge Earth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bezoge Earth has a market cap of $44.09 million and $141,081.00 worth of Bezoge Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bezoge Earth has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,330.23 or 0.99726586 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035627 BTC.

Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2021. The official website for Bezoge Earth is bezoge.com. Bezoge Earth’s official Twitter account is @bezoge.

According to CryptoCompare, “BEZOGE is a fair and deflationary token built on the ERC-20 network aiming to ensure a wide community to be part of the Bezoge Earth ecosystem.”

