BidiPass (BDP) Achieves Market Cap of $84,476.59

BidiPass (BDP) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $84,476.59 and approximately $15.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,338.17 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00051347 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.14 or 0.00475104 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00063723 BTC.

BidiPass is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

