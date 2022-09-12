BiFi Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week (BIFI)

BiFi (BIFI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. BiFi has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $172,356.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00094002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00068681 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00022323 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00031092 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000306 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007614 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000268 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

