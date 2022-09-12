Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $235.26 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $1,073,571.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,544,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $1,073,571.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,474 shares in the company, valued at $13,544,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,913 shares of company stock valued at $28,740,265. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

Bill.com Trading Up 3.7 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BILL opened at $167.39 on Wednesday. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.54.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.