Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $235.26 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.26.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $1,073,571.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,544,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $1,073,571.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,474 shares in the company, valued at $13,544,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,913 shares of company stock valued at $28,740,265. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com
Bill.com Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of BILL opened at $167.39 on Wednesday. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.54.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.