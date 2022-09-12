Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Vetamer Capital Management L.P.

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,628 shares during the quarter. Bill.com comprises about 1.5% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 540.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,662.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,913 shares of company stock valued at $28,740,265 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $172.85 on Monday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.50.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

