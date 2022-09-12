Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.26.

Bill.com stock opened at $167.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.54. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $2,460,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,450,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,913 shares of company stock worth $28,740,265 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

