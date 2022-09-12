BillionHappiness (BHC) Price Hits $35.52 on Exchanges

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. BillionHappiness has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $125,857.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BillionHappiness coin can now be purchased for approximately $35.52 or 0.00174771 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BillionHappiness has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BillionHappiness alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,272.03 or 0.99769370 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00035888 BTC.

BillionHappiness Coin Profile

BHC is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2020. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins. BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here. BillionHappiness’ official website is billionhappiness.finance.

BillionHappiness Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Billion Happiness is a blockchain community-based project for Defi, Yield Farming, Staking and NFT Marketplace. Telegram | Github | Medium Certik Audit “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BillionHappiness directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BillionHappiness should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BillionHappiness using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BillionHappiness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BillionHappiness and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.