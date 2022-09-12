Binamon (BMON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $84,929.00

Binamon (BMON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Binamon has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $84,929.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Binamon has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001944 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00034219 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000566 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

BMON is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2021. Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok. Binamon’s official website is binamon.org.

Buying and Selling Binamon

According to CryptoCompare, “Binamon is a metaverse of digital monsters that live on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which allows millions of people to join the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binamon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binamon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

