Binemon Achieves Market Cap of $1.79 Million (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Binemon has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a market cap of $1.79 million and $888,790.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00774491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015263 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019622 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

