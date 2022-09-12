BioPassport Token Market Cap Tops $9.85 Million (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $9.85 million and $240,660.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BioPassport Token has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,239.72 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004490 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00013951 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00051384 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.00471561 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005230 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

