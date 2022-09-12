Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

TSE:BIR opened at C$11.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.02.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

