Bismuth 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,103.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $1,103.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004516 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00018418 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

