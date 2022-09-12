BitBall Price Hits $0.0006 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $346,461.44 and $6,153.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006702 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 77.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000884 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,692,575 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com.

Buying and Selling BitBall

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.