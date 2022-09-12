Bitcoin Asset Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (BTA)

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Asset has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Asset has a total market cap of $667,663.49 and approximately $11,429.00 worth of Bitcoin Asset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Asset coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin Asset Coin Profile

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Asset’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,520,500 coins. Bitcoin Asset’s official Twitter account is @Bata_io.

Bitcoin Asset Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Asset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Asset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Asset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

