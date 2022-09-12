Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Cap Tops $1.86 Million

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 71.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $2,176.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 77.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

