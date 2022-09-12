Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.99 or 0.00116302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $455.23 million and $21.46 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00291245 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00075936 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Youtube | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

