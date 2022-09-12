Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Achieves Market Cap of $3.30 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00003100 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $130.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00278186 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00114422 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00072796 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000835 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

