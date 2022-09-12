Bitcoin SV (BSV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.05 Billion

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $54.80 or 0.00245266 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $67.33 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,342.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.67 or 0.00575912 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00048170 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000869 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004897 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008859 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,168,027 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is nchain.com/en.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
