BitcoinPoS Market Cap Achieves $432,726.55 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $0.0744 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $432,726.55 and approximately $48.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00095811 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00070329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022450 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00030921 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007607 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000279 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) uses the hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 6,027,912 coins and its circulating supply is 5,816,458 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

