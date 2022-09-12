BitcoinZ Price Tops $0.0002 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $20,102.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,573,472,390 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is getbtcz.com. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

