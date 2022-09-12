BitDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $1.29 Billion (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002785 BTC on exchanges. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $87.42 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO launched on June 10th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,060,868,173 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

