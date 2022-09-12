BitTube (TUBE) Trading Up 13.1% This Week

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 55.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market capitalization of $237,132.86 and approximately $713.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTube has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00020539 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000403 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000206 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 353,676,003 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitTube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

