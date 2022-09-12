Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 874.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,350 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Black Knight by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.17.

Black Knight Stock Up 2.6 %

Black Knight Company Profile

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $67.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.09.

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

