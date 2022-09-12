Black Phoenix (BPX) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Black Phoenix (BPX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Black Phoenix has a total market cap of $167,154.12 and approximately $39,585.00 worth of Black Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Black Phoenix coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Black Phoenix has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Black Phoenix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,131.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00051601 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00064239 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005239 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004520 BTC.

About Black Phoenix

Black Phoenix (CRYPTO:BPX) is a coin. Black Phoenix’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,000,000 coins. Black Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Black Phoenix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlitzPredict is an Ethereum-based platform that applies fintech solutions to provide function and liquidity to users of blockchain prediction markets and sportsbooks. BlitzPredict’s aggregator ensures that users will always get the best odds available in the market at any given time while the liquidity reserve ensures that users can get paid immediately at the conclusion of an event. XBP is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a medium of exchange on the BlitzPredict ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Black Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Black Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Black Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Black Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Black Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.