BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 30th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:BGR opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $13.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.