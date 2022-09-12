BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 30th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:BGR opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $13.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 15,736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

