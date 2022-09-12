BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (EGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EGF opened at $10.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $13.02.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

