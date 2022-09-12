BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 30th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

FRA stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 135,082 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 112.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 63.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 69,950 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

