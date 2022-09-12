BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 30th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance
FRA stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
