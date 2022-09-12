BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE BME opened at $42.89 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
