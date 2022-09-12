BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE BME opened at $42.89 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BME. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $580,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

