Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 30th

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:BIGZ opened at $8.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

