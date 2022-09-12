BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 3rd

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BKN opened at $15.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth $260,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

