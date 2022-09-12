BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 3rd

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:BKN opened at $15.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $18.75.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
