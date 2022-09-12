BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:BIT opened at $16.24 on Monday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $19.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
