BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BIT opened at $16.24 on Monday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $19.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 28,739 shares during the period.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

