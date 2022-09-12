BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 3rd

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

