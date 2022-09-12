BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 3rd

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
