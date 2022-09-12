Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 3rd

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $27.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.