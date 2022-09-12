Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 3rd

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 69,270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.