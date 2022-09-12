BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance
Shares of BYM opened at $12.57 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
