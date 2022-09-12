BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

Shares of BYM opened at $12.57 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 18,438 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 42,667 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 38,151 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.