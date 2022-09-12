BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

MUC stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 440,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

