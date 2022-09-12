BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance
MUC stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $16.47.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
