BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 3rd

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MUE opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

