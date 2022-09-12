BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (MVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MVF opened at $7.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.