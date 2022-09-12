BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (MVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE MVF opened at $7.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $9.89.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
