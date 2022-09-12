BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 3rd

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

