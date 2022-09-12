BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 3rd

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Fund (MYD)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.