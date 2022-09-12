BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 3rd

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MYN opened at $10.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.53.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
