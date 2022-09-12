BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 3rd

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYN opened at $10.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.53.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYN. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $610,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 38,503 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Further Reading

