BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 3rd

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPAGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MPA opened at $12.74 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,656 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Further Reading

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA)

