BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 3rd

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MPA opened at $12.74 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,656 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

