BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 3rd

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance
NYSE:MPA opened at $12.74 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
