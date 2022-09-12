BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $14.96.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
