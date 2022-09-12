BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $14.96.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MQT. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth $113,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 35.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.