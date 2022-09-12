BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 3rd

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MYI opened at $11.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

