BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 3rd

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of MYI opened at $11.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $15.05.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
