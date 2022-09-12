BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 3rd

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BNY opened at $10.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $15.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNY. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,050,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 41,562 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

