BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 3rd

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE BNY opened at $10.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $15.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.