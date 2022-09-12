Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 30th

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Up 2.5 %
NYSE:BCX opened at $9.43 on Monday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
