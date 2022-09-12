Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 30th

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:BCX opened at $9.43 on Monday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after buying an additional 256,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 993,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 41,012 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 14.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 497,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 62,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.