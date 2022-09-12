BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on September 30th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 34.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Up 2.8 %
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $56.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.