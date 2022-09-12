BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on September 30th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 34.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $56.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter valued at $660,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,208,000 after buying an additional 50,924 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 90.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 38,566 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

