BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $20.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $43.76.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSTZ. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 124,482 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 81,482 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.