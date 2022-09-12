BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BBN opened at $18.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $27.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBN. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

