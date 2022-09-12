Blackstone Inc. Acquires New Position in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII)

Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Blackstone Inc. owned about 0.30% of Seaport Global Acquisition II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the first quarter worth $214,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the first quarter worth $248,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 65,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 30,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Price Performance

NASDAQ SGII opened at $9.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

