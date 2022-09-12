Blackstone Inc. Acquires Shares of 55,172 Gladstone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GLEE)

Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GLEE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Blackstone Inc. owned about 0.41% of Gladstone Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.
Gladstone Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLEE opened at $10.12 on Monday. Gladstone Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.
About Gladstone Acquisition
Gladstone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on the farming and agricultural sectors, including farming related operations and businesses that support the farming industry.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gladstone Acquisition (GLEE)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.