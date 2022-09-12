Blackstone Inc. Buys New Position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQ)

Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. Blackstone Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 561,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 80,925 shares during the last quarter. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the first quarter valued at about $503,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,095,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 382,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 39,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

CNTQ stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $11.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13.

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

